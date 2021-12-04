Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post sales of $214.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.60 million and the lowest is $211.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $265.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $895.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $900.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $910.47 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

TCBI traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 598,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,041. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

