Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Cap of $643.70 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $643.70 million and approximately $33.40 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $260.53 or 0.00496617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00061243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.31 or 0.07779573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00088155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,489.42 or 1.00052439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,175,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,470,700 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

