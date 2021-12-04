e-Gulden Price Down 4.3% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $123.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00341463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,193 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,938 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

