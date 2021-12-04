Kalmar (KALM) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00003338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $39,753.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.48 or 0.07747312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00087304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,272.98 or 1.00378431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,256,130 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KALMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.