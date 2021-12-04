Umbrella Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.03 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and $2.03 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00113579 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

