Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.02 ($36.39).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($39.86).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

