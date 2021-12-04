agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $38.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

agilon health stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 4,784,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,569. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock worth $528,228,899.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of agilon health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

