Unicly Chris McCann Collection Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,618.00 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a total market cap of $348,497.49 and $24,618.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded up 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.48 or 0.07747312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00087304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,272.98 or 1.00378431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

