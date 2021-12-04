Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 300,000 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMAT stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

