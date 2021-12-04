Clifford Sosin Purchases 36,875 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CDLX traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 431,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

