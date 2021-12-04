Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes Sells 39,857 Shares

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,399. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Resonant by 94.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 45.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Resonant in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Resonant by 232.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.