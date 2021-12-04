Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $297,512.19

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $297,512.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,075.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.97 or 0.07790484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00341463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.21 or 0.00983584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00082139 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00418905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00378491 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,076,168 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

