FintruX Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,773.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $15,773.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00237169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

