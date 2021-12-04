Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

CTG remained flat at $$8.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

