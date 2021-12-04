Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.30)-($1.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $254.5-255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.300-$-1.260 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock traded down $16.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 3,156,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,216. Domo has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Domo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.