McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

MCFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 2,066,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,781. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.44%.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in McAfee by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McAfee by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in McAfee by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

