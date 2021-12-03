Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) PT at $35.50

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have commented on OMER. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Omeros by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Omeros by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,380. The stock has a market cap of $429.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.81. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

