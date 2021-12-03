Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 0.2% This Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $7.81 or 0.00014810 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $998.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00061654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.76 or 0.07746700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,499.51 or 0.99564790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

