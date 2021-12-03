Stock Buyback Program Initiated by Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Board of Directors

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:DG traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.00. 3,111,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,154. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.25.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

