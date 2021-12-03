First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Shares of FSFG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 4,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $184.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

