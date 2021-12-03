iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,951. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.92.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 242,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,912.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 717,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

