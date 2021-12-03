Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $96.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. 385,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,471. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.