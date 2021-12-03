Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.15 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 2,086,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.