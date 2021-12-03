Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Releases Earnings Results

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 132,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,159. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

