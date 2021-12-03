Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 19,133,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,212,209. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

