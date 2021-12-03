M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:MTB traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.96. 901,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.54. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

