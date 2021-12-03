Analysts Set Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ROVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 507,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551,584 shares of company stock worth $25,515,840 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

