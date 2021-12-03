Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Target Price at C$44.27

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.27.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OVV traded down C$1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 422,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.68. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$17.62 and a 12-month high of C$50.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -14.75%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

