Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.96)-($0.95) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.00). The company issued revenue guidance of $371.0-372.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.42 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $24.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,249,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,515. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $396,124,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.