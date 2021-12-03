Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $33.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 5,804,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.53 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,292,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 86.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,913,000 after buying an additional 1,452,267 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,249,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

