Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.60 million to $33.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng purchased 47,938 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 1,294,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. BTRS has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.