PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,168.00 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $42,168.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.36 or 0.07780660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,878.54 or 0.99731981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002701 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PVMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.