Pendle Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $33.16 million and $1.92 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.36 or 0.07780660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,878.54 or 0.99731981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

