Analysts Set Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) PT at $31.50

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Apria alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,673 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter worth about $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,639,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apria by 64.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of APR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 255,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apria will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.