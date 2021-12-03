EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,689. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

