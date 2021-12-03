Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Cap of $68.39 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.39 million and approximately $204.13 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,878.54 or 0.99731981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

