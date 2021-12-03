DOGGY (DOGGY) Achieves Market Cap of $21.07 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $21.07 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.36 or 0.07780660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,878.54 or 0.99731981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,958,625 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

