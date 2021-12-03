ROAD Trading Up 5.6% This Week (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One ROAD coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $72,954.78 and approximately $37,853.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

