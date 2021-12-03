Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.03). Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 206,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.51 million, a P/E ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

