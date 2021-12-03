Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several brokerages have commented on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

XEBEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,483. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

