Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several brokerages have commented on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

XEBEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,483. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

