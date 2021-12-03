Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 276,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,306. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $719.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

