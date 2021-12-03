Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. PRA Group also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $109,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,962 shares of company stock worth $1,704,398. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period.

PRA Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 274,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.