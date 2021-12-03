Neutrino Token Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for about $23.00 or 0.00043447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 4% against the dollar. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $49.72 million and $102,444.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.07793834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00088962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,109.11 or 1.00301885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,104 coins. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

