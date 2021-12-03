8PAY (8PAY) Price Down 18.2% This Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $104,467.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.07793834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00088962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,109.11 or 1.00301885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

