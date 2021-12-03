Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.57

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

