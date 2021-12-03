YIELD App Reaches One Day Volume of $479,065.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. YIELD App has a total market cap of $53.14 million and $479,065.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 138,743,220 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

