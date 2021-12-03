Jupiter Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.12 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.66 or 0.07841062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00089153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,892.90 or 0.99752419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

