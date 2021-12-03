Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.18.

NYSE:KR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 12,316,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

