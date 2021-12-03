Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.320-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $544 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.04 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.14) EPS.

SMAR stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,639. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.12.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

