Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman Sells 383 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $12,535.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. 376,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,540. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -24.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
